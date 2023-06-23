RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) revealed that the holy sites of Arafat and Muzdalifah recorded the highest temperature in the Kingdom at 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday.



NCM revealed this while reviewing the expected temperatures in Saudi Arabia's regions on Thursday, including Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites.



It is expected that Makkah, Madinah and the holy site of Mina to witness a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, NCM said.



The southern city of Abha recorded the lowest temperature in the Kingdom at 17 degrees Celsius.



The NCM has forecast the weather conditions in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah during the upcoming Hajj season. It said Makkah will be relatively hot and dry during the daytime and moderate at night. The maximum temperature in Makkah will be ranging between 43.6-45 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 29.6 degrees Celsius.

As for Madinah, NCM expects the maximum temperature in Madinah during the Hajj season to be 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 29.3 degrees Celsius.

