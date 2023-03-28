PHOTO
Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) exploring opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Georgia
The chairman noted that 2022 has seen a strong bounce-back from the Covid-19 pandemic period with both the hospitality and retail divisions enjoying strong growth on 2021
March 28, 2023
