Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, will be extending its operations into China in January next year.

In line with its calibrated growth strategy to strengthen its global network and connecting Bahrain with key global destinations under the national Economic Recovery Plan of Bahrain, this strategic move also represents a significant step forward for Gulf Air to bolster its Asia-Pacific presence and support connectivity under the One Belt One Road initiative of China.

The expansion plans into China were revealed at the Bahrain-China Investment Forum hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board. The forum was part of a special delegation to the country led by Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro.

“We are excited by the opportunity to expand our presence in the Asia-Pacific region with new flights connecting Bahrain and the cities of Guangzhou and Shanghai in China,” said Dr Jeffrey Goh, chief executive of Gulf Air Group Holding.

“China is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a global tourism market. It is key to our strategy of calibrated network growth. These flights will offer greater choice and flexible travel experiences for passengers and create new pipelines for trade, tourism and collaboration, benefiting both nations.”

China, known for its strong and vibrant cultural heritage and economic dynamism, is a popular destination for leisure and business travellers.

Gulf Air’s introduction of flights to Guangzhou and Shanghai will strengthen the bilateral trade and tourism relations of over 30 years.

The schedule has been built to ensure convenient connections between China and destinations served by Gulf Air in the Middle East and Europe, and between these destinations and China.

The flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner and two cabins of service, a business class cabin featuring one of the most spacious premium seats and an economy class cabin with state-of-the-industry seats.

Mr Goh further added: “We are confident these new flights will be appreciated by the international business community and those seeking exciting new leisure destinations and those simply looking to visit friends and family. We are equally confident that customers will enjoy our renowned Arabian hospitality on board.”