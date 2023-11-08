The Interior Minister has highlighted the significant role of the kingdom’s governorates in enhancing security awareness and contributing to the implementation of related projects.This came as Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa yesterday held a meeting with governors, in the presence of the Public Security chief.

He praised the role of the governors in promoting interaction with citizens and residents, as well as meeting the needs of residents of the governorates in co-ordination with authorities concerned. “The active presence of the governors on all occasions promotes co-operation and interaction with all segments of society,” he said.

The minister affirmed the role of the National Civil Protection Platform in building a secure community that is based on awareness and security culture through the use of modern technologies.General Shaikh Rashid asserted the importance of promoting ties with various authorities, communication between the governorates and citizens, and enhancing the community partnership to meet citizens’ aspirations to make them leading partners in building society.The meeting also discussed the governorates’ issues and projects.

