Following Google Cloud’s announcement on the establishment of the Alliance Framework Agreement (AFA) with the Government of Kuwait earlier this year to lead the digital transformation roadmap of all government entities, CEO Thomas Kurian embarked on his inaugural visit to Kuwait. Kurian met with distinguished dignitaries and the leaders of prominent Kuwaiti corporations, reaffirming Google Cloud’s commitment to supporting businesses and driving innovation in the region.

The visit to Kuwait included an insightful fireside chat at the GenAI Tech Talks at Kuwait University, where Kurian participated in a conversation moderated by Shaymaa Al Terkait, Kuwait Country Manager for Google Cloud. The session convened prominent tech entrepreneurs, startups, and students, providing them with insights into Google Cloud’s latest generative AI capabilities and emerging technology trends. Kurian also showcased two groundbreaking innovations: Duet AI in Workspace, an AI-powered collaborator that helps users write and refine content, organize data, create images from texts, and more, and the Student Admission AI Assistant, a custom-built Arabic virtual admissions officer for Kuwait University, designed to streamline the admissions process for prospective students.

“The cloud is fundamentally changing how many businesses operate, fueling a new era of innovation that can benefit virtually every part of an organization,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By utilizing Google Cloud’s leading capabilities, from generative AI to security, businesses in Kuwait can unlock new insights, improve operations, and discover new ways to be more productive.”

With the announcement of the intent to open a new cloud region and obtain a country office investment license by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), Google Cloud has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the nation’s digital future and bolstering its position as a regional hub for innovation. Furthermore, Google Cloud launched a national skilling program in partnership with the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), aiming to train 3,000 learners in AI and digital skills within its first year. Google Cloud is committed to supporting public sector organizations and businesses of all sizes in their quest to accelerate digital transformation in Kuwait and the broader region.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).