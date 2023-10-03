The Finance and National Economy Ministry yesterday released on its website the Bahrain Economic Quarterly Report for the second quarter of 2023.According to preliminary data released by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), Bahrain recorded a two per cent year-on-year (YoY) real gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

This growth was supported by a 2pc increase in the non-oil sector and a 2.2pc increase in the oil sector, the report said.The report shed light on the role of non-oil sectors in supporting economic growth.The continued growth and diversification of the economy brought the real GDP contribution of the non-oil sector to 82.9pc in Q2 2023, according to the report.

Transport and telecommunications was the fastest growing sector at 13.3pc in reflection to increased cross-border mobility. The hotels and restaurants sector grew by 9.6pc.

