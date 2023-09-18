Riyadh: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to find a peaceful and comprehensive solution to the Yemeni crisis.



Al-Budaiwi stressed that the round of talks with the Houthi delegation, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, is one of the important steps taken by the Kingdom towards achieving peace in Yemen.



The Secretary-General also wished success for the round of negotiations in formulating a permanent and comprehensive solution to the Yemeni crisis.