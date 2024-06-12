The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation army committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, including 40 dead and 120 injured in hospitals during the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them. Thus, the toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 37,164 deaths and 84,832 injuries since October 7.

In a related context, the United Nations on Tuesday expressed its “deep shock” at the number of deaths in the Nuseirat massacre in the central Gaza Strip, while expressing its sadness at the continued “detention of a large number” of Israelis.

Jeremy Lawrence, spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Office, told the press in Geneva on Tuesday: “We are deeply shocked by the number of civilian deaths in the Israeli operation over the weekend in the Nuseirat camp to secure the release of four hostages.”

Also on Tuesday, the government media office in Gaza said that the number of aid trucks decreased by about 12% compared to last week, which witnessed the entry of 224 trucks, most of them loaded with flour, adding that relief efforts are “below the minimum required to deal with the humanitarian catastrophe that our people are experiencing.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured him in a meeting between them last night of his commitment to the ceasefire proposal in Gaza and whether Hamas must move forward with it or not.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army announced the end of its military operation in the central Gaza Strip, about 6 days after its launch.

On June 5, the Israeli army announced that the 98th Division had begun a military operation east of Bureij and east of Deir al-Balah in the central governorate of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army also said in a Tuesday statement that four soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade were killed when a booby-trapped house collapsed in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Also, another six soldiers were injured, one of them with moderate injuries, while the wounds of the other five, including an officer, were described as serious injuries.

