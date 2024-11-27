Beirut, Lebanon – A ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has officially come into force, bringing an end to over a year of conflict that has displaced thousands on both sides of the border. The truce, brokered by France and the United States, began at 4:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 27.

The conflict escalated dramatically following Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 8, 2023, which prompted Hezbollah to launch cross-border strikes in support of its Palestinian ally. The hostilities have led to extensive devastation and a significant loss of life.

The ceasefire is based on the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, initially enacted after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Under the agreement, Israel has committed to withdrawing its forces from Lebanese territory within 60 days. Hezbollah, in turn, is required to relocate its fighters north of the Litani River, roughly 30 kilometres from the Israeli border. The Lebanese Army, supported by UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL), will secure the border area to prevent the group from re-establishing military infrastructure.

In addition, the truce introduces a new oversight mechanism that expands the existing tripartite framework between UNIFIL and the Lebanese and Israeli militaries. This mechanism will now include the United States and France, with the US chairing the group. The agreement also permits displaced civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.

Tensions remained high in the hours preceding the ceasefire. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and issued evacuation orders to residents in central Beirut and southern neighbourhoods, including Ghobeiry and Bachoura. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed the deployment of up to 10,000 Lebanese troops to reinforce the southern region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasised that Israel retains “complete military freedom of action” should Hezbollah violate the terms of the ceasefire. Despite this, the agreement raises hopes for a return to stability after months of violence, allowing affected communities to begin rebuilding their lives.