RIYADH - H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has arrived in Riyadh to lead the UAE's delegation participating in the 43rd Gulf Cooperation Council Summit which will commence its activities today in Saudi Arabia.

The ruler of Fujairah will also participate in the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development and the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, which are also being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China will attend the events alongside GCC and Arab leaders and representatives of a number of international organisations and institutions.