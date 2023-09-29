DOHA:Minister of Justice HE Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri has stressed that under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Ministry of Justice seeks to develop and improve all legal and legislative services related to judicial affairs as they are among the most essential pillars of the third national development strategy, which everyone shares responsibility for achieving.

During the opening of the workshop on preparing and developing the strategic plan for the Ministry of Justice (2023-2030), the Minister of Justice indicated that Qatar National Vision 2030 adopted a scientific and practical approach through the preparation of national development strategies to develop a applicable vision for the comprehensive development of the country, where the Ministry of Justice's participation in implementing the third national development strategy consists of four main axes that lay the foundations for a comprehensive and sustainable justice strategy, which includes in its first axis the issue of innovation and technology.

He added that the strategy's second axis includes developing and maintaining human resources, as well as its third axis, which is concerned with partnerships with all stakeholders from all sectors within and outside the country.

He pointed out that the fourth axis is based on governance and excellence in performance; the axis that embodies the aspirations of the wise leadership and is consistent with the Amiri decision No. 63 of 2023 on the establishment of the Qatar Government Excellence Award to raise the level of quality of government performance as well as encourage government agencies and employees to compete in applying quality, development, and excellence in performance.

On this occasion, Director of the Planning, Quality and Innovation Department at the Ministry of Justice Hadeel Al Jaber said that the workshop launches a new phase of development, modernization, and upgrading of government services provided by the Ministry of Justice, as it explores new horizons through which obstacles will be overcome and through which Laying the foundations for a strategy that will reap its fruits in the coming years. She added that this is the plan through which the Ministry of Justice seeks to achieve a qualitative transformation in line with the country's national development strategies and achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Jaber indicated that over two days, the work team will discuss a wide range of topics, including analyzing the current situation, the identified gaps and shortcomings, as well as discovering innovative approaches to addressing challenges, as the plan embraces technology, data-based decision-making, and evidence-based practices to develop a strategy with an ambitious vision.

