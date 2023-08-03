THE status of strategic stock of food commodities was discussed as Industry and Commerce Minister Adel Fakhro met Bahrain Chamber food sector committee head Khalid Al Amin.

They discussed key topics related to the strategic food stock, including its ability to meet the needs of consumers in Bahrain, stressing the importance of stabilising the prices of commodities during the upcoming period in light of the rapid global changes, as some countries are currently banning the export of cheap broken white rice.

Participants in the meeting also reassured the availability of Basmati rice in Bahrain, which constitutes 85 per cent of imported rice, and stressed that it was not subjected to the export banning decisions.

Moreover, Mr Fakhro noted that the ministry will conduct periodic inspections and field visits to follow up and monitor violations, and that it will continue to receive complaints from consumers and residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week through various official communication channels.