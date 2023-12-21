Bahrain Steel, a leading producer and global supplier of high-grade iron-ore pellets, unveiled substantial investment projects totalling up to $250 million, during a high-profile event attended by Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and in the presence of a number of ministers under the theme ‘Reimagining Sustainability’, as part of its ongoing environmental conservation and decarbonisation efforts.

The rollout of the projects comprised the construction of a structural shed and a solar plant on industrial land dedicated to supporting the company’s broader operations.

Designed to capture airborne iron ore dust emissions, Bahrain Steel’s new stockyard shed is poised to become the world’s largest pre-engineered building; measuring up to 1,500 metres in length, 172m in width, and 42m in height.

The stockyard shed is expected to be completed in 2026. This architectural landmark will focus primarily on controlling airborne dust emissions resulting from the raw material stockyard in the event of strong winds. Upon its completion, the project will support the improvement of air quality and enhance the safety of workers in the field, surrounding areas, and nearby communities.

Moreover, Bahrain Steel has unveiled the kingdom’s largest solar project at 100MW, which was announced earlier this month, following the signing of a long-standing agreement with the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) by Electricity and Water Authority president Kamal Ahmed and Bahrain Steel chairman Meshary Al Judaimi.

Notably, the project will feature a pioneering 42MW roof-top solar installation situated atop the colossal shed, making it the world’s largest roof-top solar project.

The solar plant will offset 24 per cent of Bahrain Steel’s total power demand and reduce 17.3pc of the company’s overall carbon emissions.

This comes in line with Bahrain Steel’s commitment to embedding decarbonisation across its operations to attain new heights with its intricately designed solar project, strategically deployed across seven distinct zones within its facilities.

The aforementioned projects will be inaugurated on part of a new industrial land located in Salman Industrial City spanning 368,000 square metres, designated specifically for Bahrain Steel’s operations and projects in collaboration with the Industry and Commerce Ministry.

The project also reflects the synergy and successful collaboration between the public and private sectors, further cementing the positive business climate in the kingdom.

Commenting on Bahrain Steel’s key milestones, Mr Al Judaimi said: “As we venture into an era of sustainable development marked by a significant shift in the industry, Bahrain Steel has remained steadfast in its journey towards adopting environmental initiatives with notable contributions to the community in which we operate. Bahrain Steel’s transformative initiatives underscore our dedication to a greener, more sustainable future, setting an example not only for the steel industry but for businesses worldwide.”

Bahrain Steel group chief executive Dilip George stated: “We are proud to be joining forces with various national authorities and entities to build the kingdom’s largest solar plant in addition to world’s largest stockyard shed. These innovative projects are financed by a sustainability-linked loan from the regional banks. The projects will mark a significant milestone in the kingdom’s pursuit of renewable energy and contribute to achieving its 2060 net-zero goals. As we continue to deploy environmentally impactful initiatives, Bahrain Steel reaffirms its role as a trailblazer in responsible and sustainable production practices.”