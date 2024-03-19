The Cabinet has followed up on the availability of consumer goods in the market and the stability of prices.

Legislative efforts to protect competitiveness were also highlighted yesterday as His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, chaired the weekly Cabinet Meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.

The Cabinet praised the efforts of the Industry and Commerce Ministry, the Bahrain Chamber and the commercial sector to ensure price stability and the abundance of consumer goods during Ramadan.

The session then followed up on the events, programmes, and tourism packages planned as part of Manama’s selection as the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2024.