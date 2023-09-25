Jeddah: Five member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Cyprus, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Republic of Rwanda launched today the ‘United Nations Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation’ initiative at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York City.



The event was held on the sidelines of the 78th annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) meetings.

This initiative aims to lead global support and sustainable growth for the digital economy, enabling prosperity and social inclusivity for all on a global scale.



The group emphasized that digital technologies have transformed societies over the past two decades, connecting billions of individuals, governments, and businesses. It underscored the pressing need for digital empowerment makers to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, the group says, the digital divide still exists and hinders economic growth and sustainable development.



The ‘Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation’ will support collective efforts aimed at enhancing the digital economy and will work on launching initiatives, projects, and events that can stimulate the development of the global digital economy.



The DCO, headquartered in Riyadh, supports the initiative of the group and the launch of its member states.



Secretary-General of the DCO Deemah Al-Yahya emphasized that the UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation was established as an initiative from the DCO to facilitate international, multi-stakeholder action and cooperation in the realignment of the 2030 UN SDGs.



Al-Yahya expressed satisfaction in welcoming the Republic of Cyprus to the UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation.