The View Hospital, which is in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, has announced the successful completion of its first robotic surgery.

The procedure “Robotic Assisted Right Inguinal Hernia Repair with Mesh - TAPP Technique” was performed using the Da Vinci Xi surgical system. The advantages of this system includes less post-operative pain and early ambulation which leads to faster recovery.

The procedure was performed by Dr Salaam Sadi, Consultant in Bariatric & General Surgery. A full time consultant at The View Hospital, Dr Sadi is recognized for his advanced training and expertise in Bariatric surgery (weight loss), minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery.

Dr Sadi is American Board certified and has a track record of more than 500 robotic surgery procedures in the last three years in the USA, including bariatric procedures, upper GI procedures, complex abdominal wall hernia repair and many others.

Dr Sadi has also established the robotic bariatric program at Winchester Medical Center – USA.

Using the robotic platform leads to more precision in the movement of the surgical instruments, flexibility, higher dexterity and higher resolution images.In addition, robotic equipment significantly improves ergonomics allowing surgeons to tackle more complex surgical procedures in difficult planes and spaces with a higher degree of precision and dexterity.

The patient has recovered quickly after the surgery and was discharged the next day following the procedure. Dr Sadi with a specialized team are monitoring his condition and post-operative follow ups

The View Hospital’s investment in state-of-the -art robotic surgery equipment reflects the hospital’s commitment to utilizing the most innovative & advanced medical technologies to expand the medical treatment options for the residents of Qatar and visitors without the need for them to go abroad.

The View Hospital is a modern healthcare institution that focuses on world-class clinical excellence with a mission to become the hospital of choice, providing, the highest, measurable care to visitors. Building on its clinical excellence, and international partnership approach, The View Hospital delivers outstanding clinical expertise, through highly experienced multi-disciplinary professional teams and systems.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

