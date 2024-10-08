Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced that the Emergency Department at Al Khor Hospital (AKH) will relocate to Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital (AAH) starting on Friday, Oct 11.

The full opening of the Emergency Department at AAH is part of the ongoing expansion of the facility, which is one of HMC’s newest and most advanced hospitals.

In recent months, services including paediatric emergency, male physiotherapy, and obstetrics and gynaecology have transferred from AKH and other nearby locations to AAH.

From October 11, AAH Emergency Department will start receiving all patients with emergency conditions transferred by ambulance from the catchment area, such as Al Khor, Um Salal, Lusail among other areas. Simultaneously, the Al Khor Hospital Emergency Department service will be transferred to AAH. Walk-in patients with emergency conditions should also visit AAH.

Dr Ibrahim Fawzy, Medical Director and Acting CEO of AAH, said: “The full opening of the Emergency Department at AAH means the hospital will operate three dedicated emergency departments - for male, female, including obstetrics and gynecology, and pediatric patients - providing immediate care for life-threatening conditions.”

