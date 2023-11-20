RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced that the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the World Bank will serve as 'Knowledge Partners' for the inaugural Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) scheduled to take place from Dec. 13-14 in Riyadh.



Recognizing the global nature of labor market challenges, the GLMC platform aims to benefit from the expertise and knowledge exchange with the ILO and World Bank regarding best practices in the labor market.



Gilbert F. Hongbo, secretary-general of the ILO, is set to join GLMC as a keynote speaker. He will share his vision for global labor markets and address the anticipated challenges facing these markets.



Dr. Sukti Dasgupta, who directs the ILO’s 'Conditions of Work and Equality' Department, is also scheduled to participate. Dr. Dasgupta has played a significant role in the fields of employment and gender studies, particularly at their intersection with labor markets.



Both the ILO and World Bank operate within the United Nations ecosystem, with the ILO focusing on establishing global labor standards and common frameworks for labor rights across its 187 member nations.



The World Bank, on the other hand, finances projects and programs in the developing world, aiming to alleviate poverty and foster opportunities for growth.



Secretary-General Hongbo and Dr. Dasgupta will be among the 150 speakers and 2,000 participants from over 40 countries at the upcoming GLMC.



The inaugural event, themed 'Future in Progress,' is the largest of its kind and the first to bring together a comprehensive cross-section of labor market stakeholders.



Speakers and participants from both the ILO and World Bank are expected to enrich GLMC by providing invaluable insights into the current conditions of labor markets and the challenges they are likely to encounter in the future.



These insights will be distributed across eight key GLMC tracks: Global Labor Market Catalysts; Skills & Productivity Conundrums; Labor Market Makeovers; Work for All; AI Needs People?; Labor Market Re-Engineered; The Right Way to (De)Regulate; and The Future Proofed Organization.

