KUWAIT CITY: The Undersecretary of the Operations and Traffic Sector, Major General Yousef Al-Khadda, issued a directive to all traffic, operations, and rescue departments to implement fingerprint attendance and departure tracking for all employees, including officers, military personnel, and professionals.

The directive stated, “It is essential for all sector departments to ensure attendance by using the identification fingerprint system at the Al-Ardiya Industrial Area’s Technical Inspection Department. This will be done in two shifts to accommodate all employees until fingerprint devices are installed in all departments and sections. This initiative makes the traffic sector the third sector within the Ministry of Interior to implement fingerprint tracking for military personnel, following its adoption in the criminal security and public security sectors.”

