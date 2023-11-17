The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has finally obtained the approval of the Fatwa and Legislation Department regarding contracting with a company specialized in the supply of electrical energy, through direct orders.

Informed sources in the ministry told Al-Seyassah that the company had previously submitted an initiative to supply the ministry with 1,500 megawatts, with the main contractor being one of the international companies.

The sources indicated that the Ministry took this step to be able to cover the country’s electricity needs by 2024, in anticipation of any shortage in productivity during the coming summer, in light of the current production that does not guarantee the safety and security of the Ministry’s network, especially during peak consumption times.

The sources described the step as an “initial measure,” considering it a new form of cooperation with external parties to purchase electrical energy as a result of the delay in production projects due to the documentary cycle, and the unavailability of large budgets allocated to building stations over the past more than five financial years.

The sources said the ministry had earlier obtained the approval of the Ministry of Finance to allocate 30 million dinars for the current fiscal year to purchase electrical energy from the Gulf interconnection or from companies if it needs additional quantities during the summer.

