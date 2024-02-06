An explosion was reported near a merchant vessel off the coast of the Yemeni port city of Aden on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

Ambrey said a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier was targeted while heading through the Maritime Security Transit Corridor southbound about 53 nautical miles southwest of Aden. The vessel was travelling from the U.S. to India.

The vessel and crew were safe, both Ambrey and UKMTO said.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Heavens)