An environmental guideline has been rolled out to cover Bahrain International Airport (BIA) in order to support the government’s target to reach net zero emissions by 2060.

Details were announced yesterday by the Bahrain Airport Company’s (BAC) Environment Committee that convened its 15th meeting during which the Environment Management Guideline was launched.

The meeting included a presentation on the pillars of sustainability, environment and governance.

“As the kingdom’s only airport, BIA is mindful of its responsibility to maximise its socioeconomic contributions while minimising its environmental impact,” said BAC chief development and technical officer Abdulla Janahi.

“With the launch of the new Environment Management Guideline, we have defined clearer parameters that will help us achieve these goals.

“The committee works to support the government’s objective of reaching net zero emissions by 2060, which will help to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for Bahrain.”

Huge recent investments in the aviation sector and technological advancements are already helping the cause.

The award-winning new airport terminal, for example, adheres to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, which are intended to save energy, water and resources, as well as generate less waste.

It is the most widely-used green building rating system in the world and is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).