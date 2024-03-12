Enoc Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced a series of community activities designed to benefit over 600,000 people across the UAE during Ramadan 2024.

The group's annual humanitarian endeavours are meticulously organised in collaboration with ZOOM and local charity associations, aimed at nurturing a profound sense of solidarity and fostering the spirit of compassion amongst its employees and the communities it serves.

As is customary every year, Enoc Group has organised a series of initiatives during the Holy Month encompassing the packing and distribution of grocery items, as well as the distribution of iftar boxes to over 500,000 beneficiaries in collaboration with Al Ihsan Charity Association in their Annual Ramadan Aman Campaign.

Iftar meals

The group will additionally allocate 10,000 iftar meals to labour camps and 25,000 food items to underprivileged families. The distribution activities will be executed by dedicated volunteers from Enoc Group at various locations around the UAE. For the second consecutive year, the group will also host an annual iftar initiative for senior Emirati citizens.

The annual initiative ‘Malabes’ in partnership with Beit Al Khair, aimed at encouraging the Group’s employees to contribute new and gently used clothing in support of underprivileged families, will make a return this year. In a concerted effort, the group will donate 1000 gas cylinders from Emirates Gas to underprivileged families, partnering with Beit Al Khair for distribution.

Furthermore, Enoc’s collaboration with Beit Al Khair extends an invitation to the general public to contribute at any Enoc service station for Iftar Saa'em (AED15, $4.08), Zakat Al Fitr (AED25), and Kiswat Eid (AED100). To facilitate donations, this year's charity campaign will also provide social media users with a QR code. The code will also be placed on all coffee cups at ZOOM during the month of Ramadan.

CSR strategy

In line with Enoc's CSR strategy focused on promoting inclusivity and empowering people of determination, the group has collaborated with Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination. Through this initiative, Enoc employees have the opportunity to engage in a 'Misbaha' or prayer beads craft-making session. The crafted items will be thoughtfully included as part of the grocery items box donation.

