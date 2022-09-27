The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has advised employers to ensure that salaries are transferred to the local banks seven days before the due date, reports Al-Jarida daily. In a press statement, PAM also announced the launching of the salaries follow-up system on ‘Ashal’ platform in October.

Deputy Director General of the Manpower Protection Sector at the authority Dr Fahd Al-Murad explained this is the next step after updating the system to make it easier for employers to monitor salaries, present reasons for not transferring salaries and salary deductions, and follow up requests online.

Al-Murad warned that in case of non-compliance, the erring employer’s file will be closed automatically and the latter will not be allowed to hire new workers. He added the file will be opened automatically once the erring employer addresses the violation.

