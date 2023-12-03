An Emirati aid ship, bound for the city of Al-Arish, Egypt, sailed today, carrying 4,016 tonnes of humanitarian aid supplies, in preparation for the shipment's entry into the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The ship, which departed from the Port of Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials, in addition to 131 tonnes of medical aid, provided by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence on 5th November to initiate the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation to support the Palestinian people, in cooperation with the humanitarian organisations in the country.

During the period ending 30 November, the UAE aid provided to the Palestinian people totalled over 2,681 tonnes, with the number of aircraft sent as part of the UAE air bridge at 92.

The UAE’s commitment mirrors its solidarity with the Palestinian people, which is backed by a long history of relief and humanitarian work through which the UAE provided all forms of support possible.