Emirates said that every ticket from Bahrain to Dubai from now until August 31 will include a full-day pass to the Aquaventure Waterpark - the world’s largest waterpark and one of Dubai's most popular tourist attractions.

The Aquaventure Waterpark houses famous, record-breaking rides and attractions with over 1km of extended private beach front and fantastic water slides and playgrounds. Enjoy 105 water slides, including Leap of Faith, Aquaconda and the family favourite, Surf’s Up wave rider.

Thrill seekers can go on a Shark Safari surround by countless sharks or take a journey on a fun-filled adventure and learn all about marine life with the NEW Mini Marine Biologist Programme. There’s fun for the whole family with mini and junior adventures, kids can explore the world’s largest kids’ zone with 16 attractions including the world’s first kid’s rally-racer and the tornado slide.

The free ticket to the Aquaventure Waterpark entitles travellers to one full-day admission during the working hours of the facilities.

In addition to this exclusive new offer, there are more ways to save on your Dubai getaway with Emirates and take advantage of its incredible, beaches, dining and events including:

• My Emirates Pass: Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until 30 September 2022, get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass. Enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits at hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

• Earn Skywards Miles for your shopping in Dubai mall: Member of Emirates Skywards, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme can earn Skywards Miles when they shop, and dine in Dubai Mall, the world’s largest destinations for shopping, entertainment and leisure.

