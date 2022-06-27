The most likely dates of Islamic festival Eid Al Adha have been revealed. The International Astronomical Centre has announced that Saturday, July 9, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries. These include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt.

Observers from these countries would venture out to spot the crescent moon on Wednesday, June 29.

Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre, said the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah is likely to begin on Thursday, June 30. Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah. As per astronomical calculations, the corresponding Gregorian date would be July 9.

A four-day break to mark the festival in the UAE begins one day before Eid. Known as the Day of Arafah, this year, the day would likely fall on Friday, July 8. The likely dates of the long weekend to celebrate the festival are: Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.

Last week, the Emirates Astronomical Society had announced the exact same likely dates as per their calculations.

The Day of Arafah is the holiest day for Muslims. Haj pilgrims spend the day on a hill called Arafah, repenting for their sins. Muslims who couldn’t go for the Haj pilgrimage fast on the day.

Eid Al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is marked by offering special prayers. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith.

The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

