The unemployment rate in Egypt has recorded 7.2% of the total labor force in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, versus 7.4% in Q4 2021, according to a press release issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on May 15th.

This marks a 0.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease in the unemployment rate, data showed.

The total labor force edged up 0.8% QoQ to 29.895 million in Q1 2022 from 29.653 million in Q4 2021, the agency added.

Labor force in urban communities reached 13.170 million in the first three months of the year, while it stood at 16.725 million in rural areas.

In terms of gender, data highlighted that 24.64 million of the Egyptian labor force in Q1 2022 were males, while only 5.225 million were females.

The number of unemployed recorded 2.145 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, accounting for 7.2% of the labor force, down 2.5% from 2.2 million in Q4 2021.

During the January-March period of 2022, unemployment among males recorded 4.9% of total male labor force participation, while unemployed females made up 17.7% of total female labor force participation.

