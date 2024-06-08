RIYADH — The National Labor Observatory (NLO) has published a detailed report on the Saudi labor market for May 2024. The report highlights a continued rise in the total number of private sector workers, surpassing 11,370,796, indicating ongoing job creation within the sector.



According to the report, the total number of Saudi nationals working in the private sector during May reached 2,358,227, with 1,386,904 males and 971,323 females. In contrast, the number of non-Saudi workers totaled 9,012,569, with 8,641,249 males and 371,320 females.



The report also details the net growth in Saudi jobs for May, with 30,881 Saudis joining the private sector for the first time.



The NLO, established by a Royal Decree in 2010, serves as the primary and reliable source of labor market data. It produces various reports and publications that regularly analyze labor market indicators and statistics. One such publication is "Overview of the Saudi Labor Market in the Private Sector," which presents key statistics and figures from the previous month.

