CAIRO-- Egypt and the UAE underlined on Friday the importance of bolstering bilateral cooperation between the two sides in formulating and implementing economic programs which keep pace with global changes and enhance development performance.

This came in a meeting held between Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and UAE's Economy Minister Abdulla Al-Marri, Egypt's Ministry of Planning and Economic Development said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed means of boosting cooperation, opening new horizons between the two sides, in addition to stimulating economic policies and productivity, it added.

In addition, they focused on fostering the effectiveness of economic competitiveness and planning system as well as benefiting from the best practices which stimulate development efforts, and increase opportunity jobs and investments, it stated.

Al-Mashat referred to the effective role of development cooperation between Egypt and the UAE through a mutual cooperation portfolio through which several projects have been implemented in the sectors of food security, infrastructure, energy and others.

Meanwhile, Al-Marri affirmed his ministry's readiness for cooperation and support to strengthen joint action in a way that suits the path of joint cooperation and enhances efforts and priorities of the state for development.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).