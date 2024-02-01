Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with his Emirati counterpart, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition, which will take place from January 28 to 1 February 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the two ministers discussed how to enhance cooperation in training human resources on the latest medical technologies and digital health.

The meeting also covered cooperation in health research, genomic research, pharmaceutical industries, medical products and supplies, and the localization of the Arab pharmaceutical industry to ensure drug security for the Arab people.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the meeting also addressed supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by providing humanitarian and medical aid, easing the suffering of the Palestinian people, and offering the necessary treatment for those injured in the Strip.

He noted that the two ministers discussed cooperation in the One Health Strategy and the achievements of the two countries in human and animal health, fighting antimicrobial resistance, food and water safety, and climate change. They also talked about cooperation in preventing and monitoring infectious diseases, as well as combating the most common communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The meeting also touched on comprehensive health coverage, Egypt’s successful experience in implementing the comprehensive health insurance system, the “Decent Life” initiative, and the “100 Million Health” presidential initiatives. Moreover, they discussed digital transformation and governance, and the UAE’s successful experience in digital transformation in the health sector.

