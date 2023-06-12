Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry spoke with Turkey’s new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan via telephone.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Minister Shoukry congratulated the Turkish Foreign Minister on assuming his duties and wished him success in his new role.

Shoukry also expressed his hope to work together to continue the development of bilateral relations between Egypt and Turkey and to return them to normal.

The call discussed bilateral cooperation, the exchange of visits at various levels, and a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Turkish Foreign Minister thanked his counterpart for reaching out and emphasized the importance of moving forward to restore full relations between the two countries.

He welcomed the beginning of communication with Minister Shoukry to enhance understanding and common interests that benefit both the Egyptian and Turkish peoples.

