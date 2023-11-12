Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan to further enhance cooperation in various financial policies, the Egyptian ministry stated on November 9th.

The MoU includes the launch of a high-level dialogue between the ministries of finance of the two countries to discuss financial and economic developments at the regional and international levels, and exchange experiences in various financial policies to keep pace with global economic developments.

It also includes discussing opportunities for technical cooperation between the two sides.

In addition, financial dialogue sessions and meetings will be held annually under the chairmanship of both finance ministers, with the participation of other relevant government bodies.

This came on the sidelines of the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference held in Riyadh on November 9th.

