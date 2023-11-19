CAIRO - Egypt launched on Saturday the largest-ever convoy of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, approximately estimated at 2,510 tons, carried by 190 trucks.

This shipment of humanitarian aid, the largest one yet since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza, comes upon the directives of President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi to stand in solidarity with Palestinian people, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly was quoted as saying in a cabinet release.

Madbouly stressed Egypt's continued efforts, alongside regional and international parties, to ease the situation in Gaza Strip, mainly medical convoys and 1,613 tons of dry food, mineral water, clothes, blankets, generators, and flashlights.

Egypt spares no effort to provide various forms of support to Palestinians struggling in Gaza, said Madbouly, stressing his country's pivotal role in dealing with the unprecedented crisis in Gaza.

He added that Egypt would continue providing aid to Gaza as well as receiving wounded Palestinians to be treated in Egyptian hospitals.

