AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Thursday three airdrops of relief assistance into the south of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

With the ongoing war and escalating conflict, Gaza has become a battleground, with civilians suffering from severe shortages of food and supplies, JAF said, adding that the airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Strip.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt and one from Germany, JAF said.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards Egypt’s Arish International Airport, airdrops into the Gaza Strip or land aid convoys.

This endeavour is part of Jordan’s continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli agågression on Gaza since October 7, according to JAF.

The JAF has conducted 100 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 256 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).