Trade exchange between Egypt and member states of the African Union grew by 16% year-on-year (YoY) in 2022, according to a recent press release by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egypt’s total exports to member states of the African Union rose by 15.5% to $6.339 billion in 2022, versus $5.487 billion in 2021.

Egyptian exports to Libya accounted for 19.2% of total exports to the African Union, recording $1.215 billion in 2022.

Exports to Sudan amounted to $929 million, making up 14.7% of Egypt’s total exports to African Union states.

Exports to Morocco and Alegria were worth $822 million and $718 million, respectively.

Moreover, the value of Egyptian exports to Kenya stood at $356 million.

Meanwhile, total imports from member states of the African Union to Egypt hit $2.314 billion in 2022, up by 16% from $1.994 billion in 2021.

Imports from Sudan to Egypt were valued at $505 million last year, while imports from Zambia stood at $314 million.

Additionally, imports to Egypt from Kenya amounted to $308 million in 2022, and imports from South Africa were valued at $134 million.

