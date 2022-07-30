ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued a press statement, delivered by Brigadier General Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Federal Central Operations at the MoI, on the developments related to rescue and assistance operations in areas affected by the turbulent weather conditions in the country, especially in Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The statement stressed that the competent authorities are continuing their gradual recovery efforts, in light of the recent rain- and wind-induced weather fluctuations, and deal with the resulting damage, including returning residents who have been evacuated to government-provided shelters. 80 percent of those affected have returned to their homes after they were secured by the competent authorities, the statement further revealed.

In the statement, the ministry mourned the death of 7 people of Asian nationalities, and expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the deceased.

The ministry said that all the entities and parties involved are working together to facilitate return to normalcy and open closed roads, noting that there is only one road that remains closed, with work currently under way to dispose of remaining water to return it to its normal state, and ensure the return of those affected to their homes. Moreover, community police have made relentless efforts in providing psychological support to those affected.