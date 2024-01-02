Education sector development earns Qatar global recognition

Qatar’s penchant for educational transformation and development has earned international recognition with the country securing top positions in educational and employment sectors, a top official at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has said.While talking to Qatar TV, Dr Ibrahim Saleh al-Nuaimi, Undersecretary at MoEHE, noted Qatar ranked first in the lowest unemployment rate among graduates of higher education and vocational and technical education.“Qatar has secured the first place in the percentage of computer availability in schools. It is also ranked 39th in the world in the knowledge index. Qatar is one of the most advanced countries in the human development sector. These indicate the country’s interest in developing the education sector and providing an advanced and attractive educational environment for students,” al-Nuaimi said praising the role of parents in developing the educational process.He noted that Qatar was chosen among the top five countries to lead the transformation of education based on an invitation from the Secretary-General of the United Nations. The e-learning systems, artificial intelligence and enhancing digital transformation have become an integral part of any educational strategic plan in Qatar. The country has also been keen, from an early stage, to integrate technology into various teaching and learning processes to make the learner prepared to face all the requirements of modern life,” al-Nuaimi explained.Al-Nuaimi noted Qatar is special in honouring people of excellence in all fields. “In the educational sector, students and teachers with excellence are honoured,” he said, adding that the Strategic Plan 2023-2024 will witness plans and programmes to develop kindergartens and the pre-kindergarten stage to be a major component of the educational process.