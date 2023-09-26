Director of the Farwaniya Educational Zone Muhammad Al-Ajmi affirmed that the Ministry of Education is striving to fulfill the requirements for the new academic year in all schools of the area, especially the new ones, which were commissioned in the current academic year of 2023/2024.

In a press statement issued yesterday during his inspection of West Abdullah Al-Mubarak schools and supervision of the delivery of furniture to Al-Dougha Secondary School, Al-Ajmi said the student density in other schools called for the opening of a number of new schools in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak area to tackle population growth and student density in neighboring residential areas which received students from West Abdullah Al-Mubarak area.

He explained that the educational zone yesterday morning provided more than 270 tables and chairs for students of Al-Douga Secondary School, along with the chairs and tables that were previously available with the opening of the school.

The school’s budget was set at a capacity of 450 students, but 660 students were accepted after a large turnout, depending on the address on the students’ civil ID, and the school’s need for furniture was met.

The educational zone is working hard to overcome all obstacles that the students may face and their requirements in schools.

The ministry has opened six new schools of various educational levels in West Abdullah Mubarak area.

All residents of the area took the initiative to register their children in these schools, with recommendations to be flexible in dealing with parents in registering their children according to the available densities.

The educational zone continued to provide all basic services, including air conditioning and water coolers, as well as human resources, including teachers, administrators, and supervisors, in addition to cleaning workers, nutritional meals for kindergarten students, and guards.

The educational zone provided 1,892 chairs and tables. The Supply and Warehouse Department provided 1,900 tables and chairs for the new schools.

They are constantly following up with school administrations to meet any needs through continuous communication with the Supply and Warehouse Department.

Al-Ajmi affirmed the keenness of the educational zone administration to facilitate and simplify the procedures and provide all services to the clients.

He said, “We have 23,200 male and female employees in supervisory and administrative positions serving through the waiting lounge, in addition to more than 75,000 male and female students studying in 166 schools and kindergartens.”

Al-Ajmi explained that the waiting hall in the area received about 11,000 transactions from May until now. They are working, with the efforts of all workers, to provide services in the shortest time and in a way that is consistent with the speed of time and the challenge. The service is not limited to parents and students, but includes all employees and workers in the Farwaniya Educational Zone, including teachers, administrators, and technicians. A special corner has also been allocated for the elderly and

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).