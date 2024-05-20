Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass met UAE Ambassador Fahad Al Ameri to discuss strengthening economic ties between the two Gulf nations.

Mr Nass highlighted the “deep-rooted relations” between Bahrain and the UAE, emphasising the importance of the newly formed Joint Business Council. He framed the council as an extension of the historical bond between the countries and a tool to unlock “great economic potential” in both markets.

Ambassador Al Ameri echoed Mr Nass’ sentiments, underlining the “depth of the historical relations” and the desire to further enhance commercial and investment cooperation. He specifically mentioned artificial intelligence as a promising area for collaboration, highlighting the economic role chambers of commerce play in the region’s development.

Khalid Najibi, first vice-chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, chimed in, calling the Joint Business Council a “valuable opportunity” for partnerships in industrial sectors and attracting investors.

He stressed the importance of continued co-operation in tourism and industry to achieve further economic growth.

Mohamed Al Kooheji, second vice-chairman, emphasised the importance of the bilateral economic and trade relationship, seeking new avenues for effective partnerships between their business communities. He called for enhanced co-operation in promising sectors to achieve high growth rates and adapt to global changes.

The discussions underscored the commitment of both Bahrain and the UAE to fostering closer economic ties, with the Joint Business Council serving as a key platform for future collaboration.