Royal Medical Services Commander Brigadier Dr Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa yesterday inaugurated the electronic health information system in its newly developed version.

It’s a secure and unified system in all hospitals and Royal Medical Services – affiliated centres – that contributes to improving the quality of health services provided to citizens and residents.

He said the application of the system in the Royal Medical Services aims to fulfil patients’ needs within a prompt, accurate and secure system, for every citizen to have one medical file that includes their health history within an integrated system.

“This is in addition to an administrative system to implement all administrative operations within a unified and integrated system for human resources management, financial management, warehouse management, and purchase management at the Military Hospital, King Hamad University Hospital, Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Specialised Cardiac Centre, and Bahrain Oncology Centre.”

Meanwhile, the RMS and the Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Specialist Cardiac Centre are set to organise the seventh edition of the Mayo Clinic Cardiovascular Review Conference from tomorrow until Thursday.