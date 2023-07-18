The historic Deira Clocktower, built in 1963, is undergoing a major renovation embracing Dubai's futuristic urban and economic development goals and plans. The city's Municipality announced the beginning of the development of the roundabout in May 2023.

Dubai authorities have now released a video showing the redevelopment work of the timeless and iconic structure in full swing. The project involves renovating the roundabout to improve its aesthetic appeal and utilise its full potential to meet emirate's futuristic urban vision.

The revamp project, which would continue for three months, includes decorative gardening, replacing old floors with hard floors, implementing multicoloured lighting, and revamping the fountain. The Municipality men could be seen filling up the fountain area, which has been fitted with pipes and construction workers levelling the flooring.

While the city around the Clocktower moves at its own pace, the renovation of the timepiece has proceeded at a good speed.

Located at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street, Deira Clocktower remains a timeless and iconic structure of Dubai's heritage.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, announcing the project had said: “Dubai Municipality has set development plans for all the prominent landmarks across the Emirate, including Deira Clocktower roundabout, which is one of the remarkable memorials and architectural landmarks that city is known for. By maintaining Dubai’s historical and architectural landmarks, and safeguarding them for future generations, this project helps the Municipality to achieve its objectives of implementing high-level sustainable urban planning that will improve the city’s appeal.”

Dawoud Al Hajri said the project also comes in line with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines a detailed strategy for sustainable urban development in the Emirate of Dubai with a focus on boosting the quality of life and happiness of people, as well as reinforcing the Emirate’s global competitiveness.

