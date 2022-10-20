Dubai - Dubai real estate market recorded 446 sales transactions worth AED1.13 billion, in addition to 81 mortgage deals of AED162.57 million, and 22 gifts deals amounting to AED109.4 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 401 villas and apartments worth AED886.89 million, and 45 land plots worth AED241.58 million, while mortgages included 65 villas and apartments worth AED126.13 million and 16 land plots valued at AED36.44 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.