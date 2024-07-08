Egypt - Eagles Developments has unveiled its inaugural project, the VIA compound, in Sheikh Zayed City. Spanning an area of 16,000 square meters, the project boasts investments exceeding EGP 2bn.

Raafat Fangary, Chairperson of Eagles Developments, emphasized that this project marks the beginning of the company’s expansion plan across the republic. The company is actively exploring investment opportunities in the real estate market and maintains a diverse real estate portfolio, including projects in Sheikh Zayed, with a total value surpassing EGP 5 billion.

The project will unfold in two phases. The initial phase, covering 8,000 square meters, involves investments of EGP 1bn. It will feature 100 residential units, occupying 22% of the total project area. Completion is scheduled for December 2027.

Sheikh Zayed City in West Cairo was strategically chosen for Eagles Developments’ debut project due to robust demand and client interest. The company remains committed to selecting prime locations for its ventures, ensuring optimal investment opportunities for clients. Additionally, Eagles Developments is actively exploring real estate prospects in the New Administrative Capital and the North Coast.

DSC, the project’s consultant, will oversee the execution of the VIA compound, adhering to the latest designs and comprehensive services.

