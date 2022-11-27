Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed improvements of Al Manama Street. The upgrade is part of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project that opened in May 2022.

The project entailed the construction of a new traffic corridor linking Al-Meydan and Al-Manama Streets. It includes a four-lane (each direction) flyover crossing over Dubai – Al Ain Road and slip roads to link with the road.

The capacity on Al Manama Street has been increased by transforming the first three intersections with Aden Street, Sanaa Street and Nad Al Hamar Street into signalised surface junctions. It also involved increasing the number of traffic lanes to four in each direction up to the intersection with Nad Al Hamar Street, besides changing several traffic lanes on Aden Street. These improvements enhanced the road capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, cut delay rates, and improved the traffic flow at intersections.

The project works also entailed upgrading the roundabout at the intersection of Al Manama Street with Nad Al Hamar Street to a signalised junction, designating a minimum of two lanes for left turns in all directions, and a free lane for right turns along with a minimum of three lanes to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).