Dubai Municipality has intensified its monitoring campaigns and inspection visits for food safety and public health during the holy month of Ramadan. The campaigns include various sectors such as Dubai markets, commercial centres, food establishments, food preparation facilities, restaurants, hotels, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

Additionally, the campaigns further extend to salons, beauty centres, smoking areas in cafes and restaurants, games, and events areas, as well as labour cities and community markets across Dubai.

As part of its commitment to monitoring key sectors during the month of Ramadan, the Municipality is actively overseeing compliance with safety, public health, and food safety standards. This includes strict compliance with approved food safety standards by both events’ owners and employees across the entire food preparation process, storage, preparation, and cooking, placing emphasis on maintaining the quality and validity of the materials used.

Sultan Al Taher, Director of Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, underscored the Municipality's commitment to safeguarding the community against potential food-related risks. The primary objective is to attain the highest standards of health and safety, aligning with the Municipality's overarching goals of establishing a sustainable food and health system. This initiative aims to enhance standards in public health, improve overall quality of life, and promote well-being within the community.

Al Taher said, “The focus points of Ramadan preparations include monitoring of food preparation establishments, meals, and popular kitchens, warehouses, food and consumer complexes, hotels, hypermarkets, and markets. The goal is to ensure that all residents in the Emirate can get nutritious, secure, and safe food that adheres to the highest food safety standards.”

The Municipality has also adjusted the opening times of Al-Quoz, Al-Lesili, Al-Qusais, and Hatta during Ramadan, from 8:00 to 16:00 from Saturday to Thursday. Friday will be between 8:00 and 12:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00.