The second edition of the World of Coffee Dubai 2023 exhibition has received registrations from more than 1,000 international, regional, and local companies and brands from over 30 countries worldwide. This surpasses the participation figures from the previous edition.

The three-day event, organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and the global Specialty Coffee Association, will be held from January 11 to 13, 2023 in Za’beel 5 and 6 halls at the DWTC.

The World of Coffee Dubai is an annual meeting for the coffee industry’s leaders and experts, including farmers, merchants, brewers, distributors, SMEs, café owners, breweries, hotels, baristas, and coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs from around the world.

Brewing trade opportunities

Dubai continues to foster trade opportunities by organising events that bring together industry leaders across various fields, enhancing communication and collaboration between experts and professionals.

This aligns with Dubai’s long-standing commitment to providing entrepreneurs, investors, visitors, and residents with a suitable environment for business and life. The participation of international experts and professionals in Dubai’s trade events reflects the global community’s confidence in the city’s pivotal role in increasing regional and global trade.

A recent study by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce revealed that the value of retail coffee sales in the UAE amounted to AED3.6 billion ($980 million), with the volume reaching 28,400 tonnes, reflecting a CAGR of 8.3% in value and 7.2% in volume between 2015 and 2020.

According to a report by the Business Registration and Licensing sector in Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, there are currently 615 coffee trade companies in Dubai, which confirms the city’s prominence in this sector. There was a 148% year-on-year increase in licences issued in 2021.

World’s most notable companies and brands

Several leading international brands will participate in the World of Coffee Dubai 2023, which will host many regional and local brands and those headquartered in the UAE, owing to Dubai’s position as a vital hub for the coffee trade.

These include Caffinated, Coffee Planet, BonCafe, Brewing Gadgets, Pennant Coffee Roasters, CoffeeDesk, Kerchanshe, La Marzocco Middle East, La Marquise, Arabic Coffee, Stree, and Kahraman, among others.

Some of the most notable Italian brands participating in the event include Simonelli, Eureka, Fiorenzato, Gruppo Cimbali, Mazzer Luigi Spa, Rancilio Group SPA, and the International Trade Centre-Italy. The exhibition will also see the participation of Anacafe, Finca El Morito, and others from Guatemala; and Mullege and Eset Coffee from Ethiopia. Rwanda will have its own national pavilion at the event, while about 40 American companies and brands have registered for the exhibition.

The countries participating in the exhibition include Brazil, Greece, France, Colombia, Turkey, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Singapore, Qatar, Panama, Oman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Jordan, Indonesia, India, Georgia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Bolivia, Belgium, Austria, China, Ukraine and the UK.

Twofold increase in participants

Last year, the exhibition saw over 6,000 trade visitors. The number of trade visitors is expected to double this year due to the increase in global participation and the relaxation of travel restrictions.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President, DXB LIVE, said: “We are delighted to witness an increase in the number of participants for the second edition of World of Coffee Dubai, enhancing the diversity of offerings for our visitors. We anticipate the number of visitors to double during this year’s edition, welcoming coffee enthusiasts, specialists, and experts worldwide to network and share their knowledge and expertise on coffee trade and preparation.”

“To cater to the diverse range of visitors, we have added unique experiences to this year’s exhibition, including coffee tasting and watching master baristas prepare exceptional beverages. The exhibition will also see industry leaders, experts, and specialists give lectures and workshops offering insights into the coffee sector, highlighting trends and the sector’s growth potential. The exhibition will offer networking opportunities with experts, presenters, skilled baristas, and micro-roasters. It will also be a place to taste, experience, and learn about different coffee brews,” Al Hammadi added.

Experiences and activities

Visitors to the event can enjoy several different exciting events and activities. The exhibition will include a Brew Bar, where visitors can delve into the world of coffee and experience delectable beverages prepared and served by volunteer baristas.

A Cupping Room will offer tasting, assessing and comparing coffee variants and determining the product’s quality and potential. A Roasters Village will enable micro-roasters to meet customers who can sample roasted and brewed coffee. It will also demonstrate recent coffee sourcing, handling, roasting, brewing, and distribution developments.-

