As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, Dubai comes together to offer support to those in need. Many businesses and restaurants have pledged their profits to those suffering in the war-torn city. And others are hosting events to generate funds to help them. Soul Collective DXB, a band of chefs, restaurateurs and creative minds, is one such group that in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent and the Little Wings Foundation has launched the ‘Gather for Gaza’ campaign.

From the first event held under the ‘Gather for Gaza’ banner, the support has been overwhelming. The October 30 event showcased 10 Dubai-based food brands, several Palestinian artists and a gathering of 300 supporters. It raised over Dh125,000.

A second event was held in Honeycomb Hi-Fi, which was all about music curated by resident DJs Tariq Omar, eLo, BCM and Jayesh. And Korean restaurant How Lee Kow, Zinn bistro, and 71 Steak & Grill are expected to host fundraising events in the near future.

