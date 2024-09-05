Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Tianjin Sub-council (CCPIT Tianjin) aimed at stimulating the growth of trade and bilateral investments.

The MoU aims to support the expansion of Chinese investors into Dubai and assist them to establish and grow their businesses in the emirate, in addition to enhance the ability of companies operating in Dubai to enter the Chinese market and build promising business partnerships in Tianjin.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will cooperate to enhance relationships between the business communities in Dubai and Tianjin. The agreement focuses on diverse sectors and areas of collaboration to contribute to strengthening bilateral economic relations.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Chen Liyu, Vice Chairman of CCPIT Tianjin, as part of a meeting between the parties hosted at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters.

Global hub for business

Dubai Chambers is dedicated to supporting the international expansion of businesses operating in Dubai into strategically important global markets, attracting foreign investments and international companies to the emirate, and strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global hub for business, trade, and investments.

The organisation is committed to playing a key role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seek to double the size of the emirate's economy over the next ten years and consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities.

