Reflecting the optimism in the global markets on upbeat Chinese manufacturing data, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Monday gained more than 17 points after remaining under

bearish spell for the previous five sessions.

The domestic institutions’ substantially strengthened net buying gave an impetus to the 20-stock Qatar Index, which rose 0.18% to 9,864.41 points, recovering from an intraday low of 9,798 points.

The insurance, banks, industrials and real estate counters experienced higher than average demand in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 8.92%.

As much as 64% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.64bn or 0.29% to QR572.23bn with small cap segments leading the pack of gainers.

The Gulf retail investors were increasingly into net buying in the main market, which saw as many as 6,141 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.02mn trade across five deals.

The foreign institutions’ weakened net profit booking had its influence had its say in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds and treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 0.47% and the All Share Index by 0.5%, while the All Islamic Index was down 0.09% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The insurance sector index shot up 1.44%, banks and financial services (0.89%), industrials (0.85%), realty (0.45%) and consumer goods and services (0.24%); whereas transport and telecom declined 2.09% and 1% respectively.

Major gainers in the main market included Qamco, Qatari German Medical Devices, Dlala, Mekdam Holding, Qatar Insurance, Qatar Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank, Lesha Bank, Industries Qatar, Estithmar Holding, Ezdan and Gulf Warehousing.

Nevertheless, United Development Company, Milaha, Doha Insurance, QIIB, Zad Holding, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo were among the shakers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The domestic institutions’ net buying increased substantially to QR121.93mn compared to QR5.75mn on March 31.

The Gulf individual investors’ net buying expanded perceptibly to QR2.06mn against QR0.46mn the previous day.

The foreign funds’ net profit booking declined considerably to QR0.61mn compared to QR8.44mn on Sunday.

The Arab individual investors’ net selling weakened markedly to QR0.02mn against QR2.5mn on March 31.

However, the Qatari individuals were net sellers to the tune of QR105.7mn compared with net buyers of QR3.04mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions turned net profit takers to the extent of QR14.85mn against net buyers of QR1.34mn on Sunday.

The foreign retail investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR2.81mn compared with net buyers of QR0.35mn on March 31.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the seventh straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market grew 19% to 146.23mn shares, value by 82% to QR545.93mn and deals by 48% to 14,738.

The venture market saw an 86% plunge in trade volumes to 0.03mn equities, 84% in value to QR0.05mn and 81% in transactions to 6.